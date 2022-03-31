Heck of a Morning: Al Iaquinta talks open scoring, Nate Diaz’s UFC future, Danny Sabatello joins the show

Nate Diaz asked for his release from the UFC over the weekend on social media, but he likely won’t get what he wants. What does that mean for the popular fighter? That topic is discussed on this Thursday edition of Heck of a Morning with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

In addition, Al Iaquinta (25:00) calls in to give his thoughts on open scoring in MMA — which led to a lot of discussion — your questions are answered, and Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello (58:56) joins the program in a podcast exclusive interview to preview his grand prix qualifier bout with Jornel Lugo at Bellator 278 in April.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.