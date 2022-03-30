Marcus Buchecha set to face ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE: Reloaded on April 22

Marcus Buchecha will have a big test ahead of him when he returns to action against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at the upcoming ONE: Reloaded card on April 22.

ONE Championship officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Recognized as one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu stylists in history, Buchecha has been very impressive since making his move from grappling to MMA. The 32-year-old submission wizard made quick work of his first two opponents in ONE Championship, dispatching Anderson “Braddock” Silva and Kang Ji Won in less than five minutes of total cage time.

Training out of American Top Team, Buchecha is considered one of the top prospects in the heavyweight division, but he’ll certainly have a sizable opponent standing across from him in April.

Kane — better known by his nickname “Reug Reug” — is a Senegalese wrestler who also made the move into MMA after a lengthy career in his previous sport. “Reug Reug” picked up three wins in a row after transitioning to fighting with a pair of victories under the ONE Championship banner.

When he returns in April, “Reug Reug” looks to bounce back from his first loss, a TKO setback against Kirill Grishenko in April 2021 that came after he was unable to continue following the second round.