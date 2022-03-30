UFC Columbus medical suspensions: Curtis Blaydes faces layoff due to potential foot injury

Curtis Blaydes didn’t seem to take much damage during his second-round knockout over Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus, but the heavyweight contender will still need clearance before competing again.

On Wednesday, MMA Fighting received the medical suspensions from the Ohio Athletic Commission with Blaydes looking an indefinite suspension until he gets cleared from an orthopedist for a possible injury to his right foot.

Blaydes was dominant in his performance as he abandoned his wrestling and decided instead to stand and strike with Daukaus, which led to a stunning knockout in the main event. During his arrival at the post-fight press conference, Blaydes was limping slightly so he may have suffered some sort of foot injury that will require a doctor’s clearance before he competes again.

As for Daukaus, he received a 30-day suspension from the commission following a knockout loss — his second in a row after falling to Derrick Lewis this past December.

Welterweight veteran Matt Brown will have to sit for 60 days after a grueling back-and-forth bout with Bryan Barberena that earned him Fight of the Night honors. The commission suspended Brown for rest after a hard fight along with a laceration he suffered on his face.

Marc Diakiese is also facing an indefinite suspension until he gets cleared by an orthopedist due to potential injuries to both his right hand and right foot.

Here are the full medical suspensions from the Ohio Athletic Commission for UFC Columbus (only the fighters facing a suspension are listed, all other athletes have been cleared)

Curtis Blades: Indefinite suspension until cleared by an orthopedist for right foot injury

Chris Daukaus: 30-day suspension for knockout loss

Matt Brown: 60-day suspension for rest after a hard fight and laceration

Marc Diakiese: Indefinite suspension until cleared by an orthopedist for right hand and right foot injuries.

Viacheslav Borschchev: Indefinite suspension until cleared by an orthopedist for right wrist and right foot injuries

Danaa Batgerel: Indefinite suspension until cleared by an ophthalmologist, 30 day minimum suspension due to a knockout.