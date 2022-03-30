The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Paul Heyman, Matt Brown, Yoshihiro Akiyama, and Kai Kara-France

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Paul Heyman will talk about this weekend’s WrestleMania 38.

1:35 p.m.: Yoshihiro Akiyama discusses his ONE Championship win over Shinya Aoki last weekend.

2 p.m.: Matt Brown will talk about his Fight of the Night performance in a losing effort at UFC Columbus this past weekend.

2:30 p.m.: Aljamain Sterling discusses his upcoming title defense against Petr Yan in the UFC 273 co-main event.

3 p.m.: Ariel Helwani answers your questions in his latest On the Nose segment.

4 p.m.: Kai Kara-France discusses his big win at UFC Columbus and how close he is to a title shot.

4:30 p.m.: GC will make his picks for WrestleMania 38.

