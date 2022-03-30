Rankings Show: Mapping out the UFC heavyweight title picture — Plus what’s the over/under on new champions?

Did we see a trio of future UFC champions emerge in March? How high can Tom Aspinall, Kai Kara-France and Manon Fiorot go in their respective divisions? And has the legendary Demetrious Johnson really fallen out of the pound-for-pound rankings?

The Rankings Show returns after a busy March to debate the biggest winners and losers of the past four weeks and map out what’s ahead for the UFC’s convoluted heavyweight championship picture. Then, co-hosts Alexander K. Lee and Jed Meshew are joined by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Damon Martin to dive deep into the sport’s top storylines and do the math on how many new undisputed champions we might soon see with titleholders Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling, Charles Oliveira, Rose Namajunas, Glover Teixeira, and Valentina Shevchenko set to defend in the coming months.

