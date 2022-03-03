Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 272 press conference reaction

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal took the stage at the UFC 272 press conference where things went off the rails immediately.

Following the first face-off between Covington and Masivdal, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Steven Marrocco, and Jed Meshew react to Thursday’s press conference, discuss their overall thoughts, if there was a winner, and more ahead of Saturday’s five-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

