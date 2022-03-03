Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal face off for first time following volatile, expletive-filled presser

Without a single question being asked, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were already jawing at each other during the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference.

The former friends turned bitter rivals square off in the main event and they came face-to-face for the first time on Thursday while using enough expletives that Quentin Tarantino could have been filming it for his next movie.

“You ain’t gonna do s***, bro,” Masvidal shouted at Covington. “Stop acting tough.”

The volatility did not stop no matter what question was asked during the press conference with UFC President Dana White doing his best to try and keep the train from coming completely off the tracks.

Covington’s trash talk towards his ex-teammate ranged from asking him how a bill becomes a law in the United States to accusing him of taking out a payment protection program loan during the pandemic.

“You’re such a f***** bum,” Covington said. “This is going to be easy work.”

The welterweights continuously talked over each other during the entire press conference, which rarely involved either of them actually addressing a question without the other interrupting.

With UFC security and local law enforcement on stage, Covington and Masvidal did manage to stay seated throughout the press conference, although there was definitely plenty of name calling and shouting between them.

When the press conference finally came to a close, White brought the fighters back on stage for their first official staredown but he had no intention of actually allowing them to get close to each other.

Masvidal did manage to throw a small kick while Covington mostly just stood as smiled before White stated “that’s good” and the fighters were pushed back to opposite sides of the stage.

Masvidal and Covington will face off one more time at the official weigh-ins on Friday before finally clashing in the cage in the UFC 272 main event.