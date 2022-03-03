Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko slated for April 30 UFC event

A battle between middleweights with a combined 76 professional bouts is being targeted for April.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Gerald Meerschaert and Krzysztof Jotko has been added to the UFC’s April 30 event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie was first to report the booking.

After a tough 2020 capped off by a 17-second KO loss to Khamzat Chimaev, Meerschaert bounced back in a big way in 2021. “GM3” went 3-0 this past year, picking up submission wins over Dustin Stoltzfus, Makhmud Muradov and Bartosz Fabiński. The 34-year-old has the most submission wins in UFC history with eight.

Jotko enters the bout a winner in four of his past five, including a split decision win over Misha Cirkunov in his most recent appearance at UFC Vegas 38 this past October. The 32-year-old also earned decision wins over Eryk Anders, Marc-André Barriault and Alen Amedovski before dropping his first fight in over two years to Sean Strickland this past May.

As of now, the UFC’s April 30 event does not have a main event officially announced.