Morning Report: Dana White reacts to Cain Velasquez being charged with attempted murder

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the tragic situation unfolding with Cain Velasquez and, like many of others in the MMA community, White has a lot of sympathy for the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

Earlier this week, Velasquez was arrested and charged with attempted, premeditated attempted murder and nine other related charges, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon in San Jose, CA. Velasquez allegedly fired a .40-caliber handgun multiple times into a truck occupied by Harry Goularte Jr., who is charged with molesting a close relative of Velasquez, and two older relatives, striking Goularte’s stepfather, who is expected to survive the incident. Velasquez also allegedly rammed the truck with his own truck, after an 11-mile high speed car chase that preceded the alleged shooting.

Goularte was arrested on February 23 after police were called to a childcare facility on an alleged sexual assault involving a child. Goularte allegedly lived at the facility but was not an employee, and after the police interviewed the victim, Goularte was arrested and charged with multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor. He was released on his own recognizance to await trial and prosecutors say Goularte was on his way to get his court-ordered ankle monitor when Velasquez allegedly attacked.

Given the circumstances of the event, numerous fighters have come to the defense of Velasquez, and speaking with Barstool Sports on Wednesday, the UFC President added his voice to the throng.

“I obviously feel sorry for him and his family,” White said. “It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard, you know, we all say we’d do it if it ever happened to us. Cain did it.”

But while the MMA world has risen up in support of Velasquez, district attorney Jeff Rosen appears set to move forward with the charges, saying a press release that Velasquez “took the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck.” Pursuant to California Penal Code § Section 664, a charge of attempted, premeditated murder is punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for life with the possibility of parole. Velasquez is currently being denied bail and is set to be arraigned on Monday, March 7.

TOP STORIES

Charged. DA: Cain Velasquez took ‘law into his own hands’ after high-speed chase, alleged shooting.

Rude. Dana White: Islam Makhachev ‘turned down’ Rafael dos Anjos fight, now he has to face Beneil Dariush next

Beef. Nate Diaz shoots down Conor McGregor trilogy talk after Dana White says he’d be ‘shocked’ not to see it, McGregor and Poirier respond.

Reckless. Colby Covington wants to settle ‘personal beef’ with Dustin Poirier after UFC 272: ‘He’s talked too reckless’.

Crossover. Tyson Fury will retire after Dillian Whyte bout, still eyeing ‘special fight’ with Francis Ngannou.

Return. Dana White confirms Joe Rogan will return to commentary team at UFC 272.

Rankings. Islam Makhachev secures a top-4 spot, middleweight sees a number of changes in the March update to the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Embedded 3.

Colby Covington’s top moments on the mic.

UFC 272 Fighters You Should Know.

Bellator’s history in the month of March.

BT Sport’s history of the beef between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Francis Ngannou’s story from Africa to Paris.

LISTEN UP

Rankings Show. Discussing whether or not Tai Tuivasa is really a top-4 heavyweight?

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Islam responding to Dana’s claims.

I don’t care who you will put in front of me, I’ll smash this whole division — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 3, 2022

Dana, you went to bed to early, you gotta stay up late to get things done https://t.co/JaoXVwxHga — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 3, 2022

Goals.

2019 I said it and I meant it…



2022 we gonna shock the world pic.twitter.com/mNmNpVaSBc — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 2, 2022

Nate Diaz.

This fight already better than any of usmans lamess fights pic.twitter.com/CiLSOySJp9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 2, 2022

All these fuckers are fragile as fuck tho — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 2, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev.

You are in big trouble now @GilbertDurinho pic.twitter.com/5MfkzwXQUI — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 3, 2022

Brian Kelleher.

They won’t allow me to walkout with the world peace flag unfortunately. Peace be with you — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 2, 2022

Imagine that pic.twitter.com/ut7KouE2Qz — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 3, 2022

Fight shorts.

I want to wear my country’s flag on my body May 7th. I need an artist to design some fight shorts that I can convince the UFC to let me wear. I will Venmo $500 to the best design. Sooner the better so I can file the paperwork. Send to justin@onxsports.com — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 2, 2022

I’m great at convincing them about shorts bro hit me up — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) March 2, 2022

Paulo Costa looking like a 205er.

Ex bald fastest in Amazon jungle pic.twitter.com/4PNK3PcxUp — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 3, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Pat Downey (0-0) vs. Daniel Compton (4-3); Bellator 277, April 15.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Rafael dos Anjos

Renato Moicano vote view results 75% Rafael dos Anjos (326 votes)

24% Renato Moicano (103 votes) 429 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.