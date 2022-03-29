Fabricio Werdum out of PFL 2022 regular season, considering retirement

Fabricio Werdum might be done with MMA after all.

On Tuesday, the PFL announced the heavyweight roster for its upcoming 2022 season and “Vai Cavalo” wasn’t included. Werdum, one of the PFL biggest signings in 2021, told Ag. Fight he’s considering not fighting again.

“It’s a bit complicated to say that to a fighter after 24 years of fighting,” Werdum said. “Even my wife keeps telling me to say I’m retired, that I’m done. I tell her I won’t say it. ... But talking about MMA, I think it’s hard for me to come back because it’s more dedication, staying two, three months in the United States, and I’m living in Brazil for a year and three months now. If there’s a boxing match, I’d do it. ... To sum it up: boxing, yes. MMA, no. It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer to make me stop doing what I’ve been doing right now.”

The 44-year-old only fought once for the PFL, a clash with fellow Brazilian fighter Renan Ferreira that ended in controversial fashion in May 2021. The former UFC champion complained that Ferreira faked tapping to a submission before knocking him out, and the New Jersey commission overturned the result to a no contest.

Werdum was booked to face Brandon Sayles less than two months later but eventually withdrew from the card and the 2021 season. He said the situation in the Ferreira bout made him lose interest and motivation in fighting again.

Werdum (24-9-1, 1 NC), a decorated grappler who became the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in 2015, scored notable victories over the likes of Cain Velasquez, Mark Hunt, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Alexander Gustafsson in his second UFC run after defeating Fedor Emelianenko, Antonio Silva and Mike Kyle in Strikeforce.