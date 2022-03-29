Curtis Blaydes, Neil Magny lead all salaries at UFC Columbus

Curtis Blaydes earned a second-round knockout in the UFC Columbus main event, and he also took home the biggest payday for any fighter on the card this past Saturday night.

The Ohio Athletic Commission provided the salaries to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with Blaydes leading all fighters after earning $262,000 for his win over Chris Daukaus. Blaydes made $131,000 to show along with a $131,000 win bonus

Blaydes also earned an extra $50,000 for a Performance of the Night bonus following his stunning knockout in the headline fight, which brought his total salary to $312,000.

As for Daukaus, he took home $80,000 in a losing effort after he dropped his second consecutive fight after falling to Derrick Lewis in December 2021.

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso earned $86,000 for her first-round submission win over Joanne Wood as she took another step forward towards title contention in the flyweight division. Wood made $70,000 in defeat as she fell to 0-3 in her past three appearances in the UFC octagon.

With Blaydes cemented at the top of the salary list, welterweight contender Neil Magny was the second-highest paid fighter on the card after he earned $230,000 for his split decision win over Max Griffin in a back-and-forth battle on the main card.

The win moved Magny to 5-1 in his past six fights as he remains one of the most active fighters on the entire UFC roster.

Here are the full salaries for UFC Columbus including the post-fight bonuses revealed by the UFC after the event ended:

Curtis Blaydes: $312,000 — $131,000 to show, $131,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night

Chris Daukaus: $80,000

Alexa Grasso: $86,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win

Joanne Wood: $70,000

Kai Kara-France: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win

Askar Askarov: $26,000

Bryan Barberena: $172,000 — $61,000 to show, $61,000 to win plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night

Matt Brown: $155,000 — $105,000 to show plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night

Manon Fiorot: $80,000 — $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Jennifer Maia: $60,000

Neil Magny: $230,000 — $115,000 to show, $115,000 to win

Max Griffin: $53,000

Marc Diakiese: $66,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Viachaslav Borshchev — $12,000

Sara McMann: $88,000 — $44,000 to show, $44,000 to win

Karol Rosa: $28,000

Chris Gutierrez: $122,000 — $36,000 to show, $36,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night

Batgerel Danaa: $28,000

Matheus Nicolau: $44,000 — $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win

David Dvorak: $35,000

Aliaskhab Khizriev: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Denis Tiuliulin: $12,000

Luis Saldana: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Bruno Souza: $12,000