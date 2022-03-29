With Kelvin Gastelum now facing Dricus Du Plessis, Anthony Hernandez welcomes newcomer Josh Fremd at UFC 273

The UFC 273 changes continue to happen, but the number of bouts on the massive pay-per-view event isn’t changing.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Kelvin Gastelum will remain on the April 9 fight card at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and will face Dricus Du Plessis. ESPN first reported the new bout.

In addition, multiple people close to the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting that Anthony Hernandez, who initially stepped in to face Du Plessis on the card after losing opponent Albert Duraev to an injury, will still compete as he’s set to welcome promotional newcomer Josh Fremd to the octagon.

Gastelum was initially scheduled to face Nassourdine Imavov, but Imavov was scratched from the bout due to visa issues. Du Plessis’ original opponent was Chris Curtis, who was forced from the event due to suffering a wrist injury.

Fremd enters his first UFC bout on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent bout, the one-time LFA title challenger submitted Joel Bauman at FAC 12 in February, which served as the setting for Dana White’s Lookin’ For a Fight. Fremd was awarded a UFC contract with the victory, along with main event winner Isaac Dulgarian.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.