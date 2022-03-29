Heck of a Morning: Khamzat Chimaev’s future, booking UFC heavyweight division, Strickland vs. Pereira, more

On the debut episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the impact of Curtis Blaydes’ big win in the main event of UFC Columbus on the heavyweight division and what future bookings could look like, and where Jon Jones fits into the equation withe Francis Ngannou on the sidelines.

In addition, your calls about a number of topics, including the future of Khamzat Chimaev — his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, whether he could be a two-division champion, and new partnership with Darren Till — Nate Diaz’s current contract situation, Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 277, and more.

Heck of a Morning goes down live Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.