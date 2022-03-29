UFC 275 official for June in Singapore featuring two title fights

The UFC will be heading to Singapore for their June pay-per-view event with two world championships on the line.

UFC 275 will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 11, the promotion officially announced on Tuesday.

MMA Fighting previously reported that two championship bouts will take place on the card. In the main event, Glover Teixeira will put his light heavyweight title on the line for the first time against Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira captured the title with a submission win over previous champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 this past October. Prochazka, a former RIZIN champion, has finished both of his octagon appearances in devastating fashion against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko returns to the octagon to put her flyweight title at stake against the surging Taila Santos. MMA Fighting also confirmed that a pair of middleweight bouts between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, along with Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun will take place on the card. The UFC also officially announced a featherweight bout between Kyung Ho Kang and Saimon Oliveira.

The event will be the fifth for the promotion in Singapore, and the first pay-per-view card to take place in the country. It will be the UFC’s return to Singapore for the first time since October 2019, where Demian Maia defeated Ben Askren in the main event.