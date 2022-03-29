PFL announces 2022 featherweight and heavyweight lineup for April 28 card, defending champion Movlid Khaybulaev out

The PFL featherweight and heavyweight rosters are set, minus a champion.

Last season’s 145-pound tournament winner Movlid Khaybulaev will not be competing in the upcoming 2022 season due to an injury the league announced Tuesday along with the 10-man rosters for its featherweight and heavyweight fields. Heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza will be back to defend his crown.

The featherweights and heavyweight seasons kick off on April 28 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, with the event airing on ESPN2 (main card) and ESPN+ (preliminary card).

A matchup between Cappelozza and Stuart Austin headlines the card.

Several notable names return for another run at a PFL title and a $1,000,000 prize including two-time league champion Lance Palmer, 2021 finalist Chris Wade, and 2021 semifinalists Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins in the featherweight division.

At heavyweight, Cappelozza looks to become the first two-time PFL champion of that division. His opposition includes 2019 champion Ali Isaev, who was unable to compete in the 2021 season, as well as returning fighters Ante Delija, Denis Goltsov, and Jamelle Jones.

Former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum, who competed in the 2021 season, is noticeably absent from the roster. MMA Fighting has reached out to the league for an update on Werdum’s status.

The 2022 PFL season kicks off on April 20 with the light heavyweights and lightweights in action.

See the heavyweight and featherweight rosters along with the April 28 lineup here:

Main Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Bruno Cappelozza (14-5) vs. Stuart Austin (15-7) — heavyweight

Brendan Loughnane (21-4) vs, Ryoji Kudo (10-2-1) — featherweight

Ante Delija (19-5) vs. Matheus Scheffel (15-7) — heavyweight

Renan Ferreira (8-2, 1 NC) vs. Jamelle Jones (12-7) — heavyweight

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Lance Palmer (22-5) vs. Chris Wade (20-7) — featherweight

Bubba Jenkins (16-5) vs. Jo Sungbin (9-2) — featherweight

Denis Goltsov (27-7) vs. Sam Kei (8-5) — heavyweight

Ali Isaev (9-0) vs. Klidson Abreu (15-5, 1 NC) — heavyweight

Sheymon Moraes (13-5) vs. Boston Salmon (8-3) — featherweight

Alejandro Flores (20-3) vs. Saba Bolaghi (14-2-1) — featherweight