Fighter vs. Writer: Anthony Smith reacts to Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacking Colby Covington, Jake Paul claiming he would KO Conor McGregor

One-time UFC title challenger Anthony Smith returns to co-host episode 29 of The Fighter vs. The Writer as he discusses the latest happening with his career including possible matchups against either Magomed Ankalaev or Paul Craig.

Smith will also react to the recent altercation where Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant with the UFC’s only “BMF” champion later arrested on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges. Was Masvidal completely out of bounds with his actions or did Covington invite trouble with some of the things he said in the lead up to their recent fight at UFC 272?

Smith will also breakdown the action from UFC Columbus where Curtis Blaydes defeated Chris Daukaus in the main event before calling for an interim heavyweight title shot with reigning champion Francis Ngannou likely out until 2023 while he’s recovering from knee surgery.

Finally, Smith will give his take on Jake Paul’s latest declaration where he says he would knockout ex-two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in the first round if they ever met in a mixed martial arts contest.

