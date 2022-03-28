Jon Jones takes shot at ‘biggest critic’ Chael Sonnen over alleged hotel assault

Jon Jones isn’t going to miss his opportunity to bury Chael Sonnen.

On Monday, Jones popped up on Twitter to address the recent assault lawsuit brought against Sonnen, which stems from an alleged incident on Dec. 18 in which Sonnen is accused of attacking a couple at a hotel in Las Vegas. According to details of the suit obtained by MMA Fighting, Sonnen allegedly punched Dr. Christopher Stellpflug multiple times “without provocation,” punched his wife Julie, and also fought multiple security guards who were attempting to restrain him.

Jones has had his share of legal troubles over the past few years and Sonnen has typically been one of the quickest to criticize him. When a fan on Twitter replied to Jones with a video mocking Sonnen’s punditry, Jones quote-tweeted it and took a shot at Sonnen.

This couldn’t be more accurate imagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic. S*** was annoying lol

He followed up shortly after with a tweet that was seemingly another crack at Sonnen, this time apparently suggesting that Sonnen’s alleged misbehavior is the result of karmic justice.

It’s interesting how sometimes the people who are praying for your downfall and wishing bad on you end up receiving everything they wished on you.

Sonnen is being sued by the Stellpflugs for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Jones also recently ran into trouble at a Las Vegas hotel on Sept. 24, 2021, the same night that he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Police arrived at Caesars Palace after being called to investigate a domestic disturbance and Jones was arrested and later charged with domestic battery and felony injuring or disabling a vehicle. On Dec. 16, Jones struck a deal in Nevada court, receiving a misdemeanor sentence of $25-to-$250 after pleading no contest to charges of injuring or tampering with a vehicle plus an additional $750 in restitution to the victim of the property damage. The domestic battery charge was dismissed.

The bad blood between Jones and Sonnen dates back years to when the two served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 17 and then their subsequent grudge match at UFC 159 in April 2013 that Jones won by first-round TKO.