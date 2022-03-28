Morning Report: Fighters react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘Chris Rock has a chin’

On Sunday night at the Oscars, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During a monologue, Rock told Pinkett Smith, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” making fun of Pinkett’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about struggles with hair loss and appeared obviously displeased with the joke, and moments later her husband walked on stage and slapped Rock, reportedly saying “Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth” as he returned to his seat.

The incident quickly went viral and MMA world reacted to it on social media, with several people praising Rock’s ability to take a shot, some making jokes and likening it the alleged attack on Colby Covington by Jorge Masvidal, and the rest simply commenting on a situation that seems more at home at the World MMA Awards than at the Oscars.

Chris Rock got a chin — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock got a chin — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) March 28, 2022

Will Smith is a fucking legend. — michael (@bisping) March 28, 2022

Chat shit get banged. — michael (@bisping) March 28, 2022

Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go



Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Anyone watching the #Oscars? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 28, 2022

Hey @chrisrock I got your back and you @ColbyCovMMA not so much. pic.twitter.com/XHsfyAaRAV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 28, 2022

Woke up to Will Smith slapping the shit outta Chris Rock... pic.twitter.com/bm7GYbHugI — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) March 28, 2022

Sucker punch? He looked boy in his eye and slapped him. Lol don’t tell me you getting soft on me now Dan! https://t.co/IucktixF04 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) March 28, 2022

Colby and Chris rock crying with eachother “but It was just business” pic.twitter.com/RvlcO0rW1F — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 28, 2022

#willsmith might want to pull one of these out 2night pic.twitter.com/ckoDsDCYPn — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 28, 2022

That was a clown move by Will Smith.



Rock is a comedian he's doing what comedians do... Make jokes.



Will Smith is whack for that weak move.



What you protecting your wife from? Words? He's protecting his wife from jokes... how stupid and weak. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) March 28, 2022

Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was @ColbyCovMMA he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand job. Well played @chrisrock. You took that shit like a man... You should catch him in the parking lot lol pic.twitter.com/4Cznq3il3l — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022

Mike Lowery out here getting active lmao Chris should of rocked his ass ctfu https://t.co/7QiGoA6EnS — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 28, 2022

There go words having consequences again. — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 28, 2022

Colby and Masvidal take notes… — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) March 28, 2022

Will Smith don't gotta cuss in his raps to sell records pic.twitter.com/XdCftf8C8c — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) March 28, 2022

We giving points for slapping comedians........yall real inconsistent out here — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 28, 2022

Don’t talk about ppls families ‍♀️ https://t.co/S3y8x27ZBD — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) March 28, 2022

Well done mr will smith — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2022

209 in da house pic.twitter.com/FIzUSKSOBJ — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2022

Shortly after the incident, Smith returned to the stage, this time to accept the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie King Richard.

TOP STORIES

Results. Curtis Blaydes knocked out Chris Daukaus in the the second round at UFC Columbus.

Results. Demetrious Johnson submits Rodtang Jitmuangnon in special rules fight; Angela Lee, Adriano Moraes defend belts at ONE X.

Busy. Nate Diaz publicly requests UFC release: ‘I got s*** to do’.

Callout. Curtis Blaydes knows beating Stipe Miocic means more than a win over Ciryl Gane: ‘He’s the GOAT’.

War. Matt Brown reacts to bloody war with ‘f****** soldier’ Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus.

Contract. Bryan Barberena seeks new contract or retirement after last fight at UFC Columbus: ‘Dana White, let’s talk’.

Money. Jake Paul says he’s serious about Conor McGregor callout for UFC fight: ‘I’m knocking him out — first round’.

Allegations. Chael Sonnen allegedly choked, struck man, left woman ‘tasting blood in her mouth’ after assault.

VIDEO STEW

UFC Columbus Post Show.

UFC Columbus Post-Fight Presser.

Israel Adesanya reacts to Kai Kara-France’s fight at UFC Columbus.

Aljamain Sterling showing his progression in the UFC.

The latest episode of the Smesh Bros.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Matches to make following UFC Columbus.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

UFC Columbus reactions.

“aLl YoU dO iS wReStLe” pic.twitter.com/pqQkHhamEk — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) March 27, 2022

There’s always negativity from people after a loss, often we linger too long on that. I’m very appreciative for the people who have not done that and who have reached out with positivity. You guys are the best, especially @Boogerbeard1 @MacMallyMMA thank you. — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) March 27, 2022

Hate it or love it, the underdogs on top! #teamdontblink pic.twitter.com/p5LHD8SphP — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) March 28, 2022

Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. Vs let’s make it happen @danawhite pic.twitter.com/mysuGl9Wsa — Deiveson (@Daico_Deiveson) March 27, 2022

On to the next one much respect to @bryan_barberena was a lot of fun — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

It was an honor had a blast https://t.co/njktDhjWQp — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) March 27, 2022

I’m not one to ask for rematches and won’t bug you about it but if you ever want to do it again I’m down brother https://t.co/9GD5ZkNmUN — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

My name is Joe Burrow” @JoeyB me: Joe sheisty what’s good baby pic.twitter.com/RrtTeGJMzI — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 27, 2022

Almost there.

Just landed in USA, Alja’s prayers wasn’t answered — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 27, 2022

I finally bury you https://t.co/Ut2obJnWD8 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 27, 2022

Both of these men have competed at welterweight.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Raquel Pennington (13-8) vs. Aspen Ladd (9-2); UFC 273, April 9.

Grant Dawson (17-1-1) vs. Jared Gordon (18-4); UFC Vegas 53, April 30.

Casey O’Neill (9-0) vs. Jessica Eye (15-10, 1 NC); UFC 276, July 2.

Sean Strickland (25-3) vs. Alex Pereira (5-1); UFC 277, July 30.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.