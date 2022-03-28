 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Report: Fighters react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘Chris Rock has a chin’

By Jed Meshew
Will Smith and Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night.
On Sunday night at the Oscars, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During a monologue, Rock told Pinkett Smith, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” making fun of Pinkett’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about struggles with hair loss and appeared obviously displeased with the joke, and moments later her husband walked on stage and slapped Rock, reportedly saying “Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth” as he returned to his seat.

The incident quickly went viral and MMA world reacted to it on social media, with several people praising Rock’s ability to take a shot, some making jokes and likening it the alleged attack on Colby Covington by Jorge Masvidal, and the rest simply commenting on a situation that seems more at home at the World MMA Awards than at the Oscars.

Shortly after the incident, Smith returned to the stage, this time to accept the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie King Richard.

Results. Curtis Blaydes knocked out Chris Daukaus in the the second round at UFC Columbus.

Results. Demetrious Johnson submits Rodtang Jitmuangnon in special rules fight; Angela Lee, Adriano Moraes defend belts at ONE X.

Busy. Nate Diaz publicly requests UFC release: ‘I got s*** to do’.

Callout. Curtis Blaydes knows beating Stipe Miocic means more than a win over Ciryl Gane: ‘He’s the GOAT’.

War. Matt Brown reacts to bloody war with ‘f****** soldier’ Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus.

Contract. Bryan Barberena seeks new contract or retirement after last fight at UFC Columbus: ‘Dana White, let’s talk’.

Money. Jake Paul says he’s serious about Conor McGregor callout for UFC fight: ‘I’m knocking him out — first round’.

Allegations. Chael Sonnen allegedly choked, struck man, left woman ‘tasting blood in her mouth’ after assault.

Raquel Pennington (13-8) vs. Aspen Ladd (9-2); UFC 273, April 9.

Grant Dawson (17-1-1) vs. Jared Gordon (18-4); UFC Vegas 53, April 30.

Casey O’Neill (9-0) vs. Jessica Eye (15-10, 1 NC); UFC 276, July 2.

Sean Strickland (25-3) vs. Alex Pereira (5-1); UFC 277, July 30.

