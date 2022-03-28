The MMA Hour with Georges St-Pierre, Curtis Blaydes, Alexa Grasso, Stephen Thompson, Bas Rutten, and Adam Kovacs

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap all the weekend’s action from UFC Columbus.

1:15 p.m.: Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes joins us to talk about his UFC Columbus performance.

1:35 p.m.: Alexa Grasso joins to reflect on her UFC Columbus performance and what’s next for her.

2 p.m.: UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre returns to the show.

2:20 p.m.: UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson reflects on his loss at UFC Vegas 45 and what’s next for him.

2:35 p.m.: UFC Hall of Famer and Karate Combat host Bas Rutten updates us on his latest.

2:50 p.m.: Adam Kovacs talks about Karate Combat and more.

3:10 p.m.: GC and I break down all the best bets from UFC Columbus.

3:30 p.m.: New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.