On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Columbus

Curtis Blaydes called for an interim title fight against either Stipe Miocic or Ciryl Gane following his knockout win over Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Columbus. While his resumé would warrant that opportunity, will he get his wish?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, that question is discussed along with whom “Razor” could face in his next octagon appearance. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Alexa Grasso following her first-round submission win over Joanne Wood in the co-main event, Bryan Barberena after delivering one of the most exciting fights of the year in his split decision win over Matt Brown, Kai Kara-France following his upset win over Askar Askarov, Neil Magny, Marc Diakiese, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.