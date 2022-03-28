 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Neil Magny hopes to fight Khamzat Chimaev, reacts to tying Georges St-Pierre record

By MMA Fighting Newswire
COLUMBUS, Ohio – UFC welterweight Neil Magny recaps his win over Max Griffin at UFC Columbus, reacts to tying Georges St-Pierre’s divisional wins record, still wanting a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

