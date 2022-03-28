Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey slated for June 25 UFC event

A summer strawweight matchup will take place inside the octagon.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a bout between Vanessa Demopoulos and Jinh Yu Frey will take place at the UFC’s event on June 25 at a venue and location to be announced. Eurosport was first to report the booking.

After falling short in her promotional debut against JJ Aldrich at UFC Vegas 35 this past October, Demopoulos bounced back with a breakout showing at UFC 270 in January. “Lil Monster” survived an early scare to pick up an opening round armbar submission win over Silvana Gomez Juarez. Demopoulos created a pair of memorable post-fight moments as well when she jumped into the arms of color commentator Joe Rogan during her octagon interview, and revealing that she ended a 13-year exotic dancing career in the build to the biggest win of her career.

Frey began her UFC tenure with a pair of losses to Kay Hansen and Loma Lookboonmee, but has since turned things around. The former Invicta FC atomweight chamion went undefeated in 2021 with decision wins over Gloria de Paula and Ashley Yoder.