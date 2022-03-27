Jake Paul says he’s serious about Conor McGregor callout for UFC fight: ‘I’m knocking him out — first round’

Jake Paul wasn’t joking when he said he would face Conor McGregor inside the octagon.

Earlier this month, Paul took to Twitter to offer UFC President Dana White a challenge: Sign him to a one-fight deal to fight McGregor, and if Paul wins, the UFC increases fighter pay and offers full healthcare.

If McGregor wins, Paul will never mention the UFC again.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Paul said he was serious about the challenge, and feels he would do quite well against the former two-division champion, despite it being his first MMA fight.

“Conor is on a downhill spiral,” Paul said. “His limbs are all broken, so, standup game, I’m knocking him out — first round.”

Paul also said that even if he doesn’t get the opportunity to compete in the UFC, he said he’s been having discussions with Bellator and the PFL. “The Problem Child” has also eluded that his return to the boxing ring could take place in August.

But if he had his druthers, Paul is fighting in the UFC and he’s fighting the sport’s biggest star.

“If I lose then they can take all of the money and whatever, so be it,” he said. “But I know I can beat Conor.”