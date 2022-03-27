If Kai Kara-France is needed to slot into a flyweight title fight on short notice, he would welcome that opportunity.

Kara-France picked up an upset win over the previously unbeaten Askar Askarov via unanimous decision on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Columbus event. “Don’t Blink” used his athleticism and incredible determination to solve a difficult puzzle in Askarov.

In many other situations, the No. 9 ranked flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings would be getting ready for a title fight. However, with a fourth meeting between champion Devieson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno being targeted for the summer, Kara-France understands getting a championship fight on a full camp will have to wait. But if something happens to either champion and challenger in the build to the bout, Kara-France’s phone will be on.

“Definitely, I can make weight any day,” Kara-France told reporters backstage. “I’ve changed [where] I’m not blowing up that much after camps. I’ve worked hard on keeping my weight down, and just being a true professional of this sport. Where I’m at in my career, it’s not just what you’re doing in the gym, it’s what you’re doing outside of it as well.

“I’m in a great place. All I know is that [Saturday was] my birthday. I turned 29, it’s the biggest win of my career so I’m gonna celebrate with my team, and I can’t wait to get home to see my family.”

In addition, Kara-France discussed what the victory over Askarov means to him, why he believes Moreno won the trilogy fight against Figueiredo at UFC 270, who he believes will win the next fight, updated travel restrictions making life a lot easier, and more, which you can watch in the video above.