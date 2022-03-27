Matt Brown reacts to bloody war with ‘f****** soldier’ Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus

Matt Brown admits he might do things differently if he could go back to the third round of Saturday’s grueling battle with Bryan Barberena.

In the featured welterweight matchup of UFC Columbus, Barberena came away with a split decision victory in the event’s Fight of the Night putting a damper on the homecoming festivities for Brown.

Brown was transported to a local hospital after the bloody war with Barberena and didn’t get the chance to speak with reporters backstage. However, “The Immortal” took to social media to give his reaction to the fight.

Thanks to everyone for all the support. Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real fucking soldier — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

“Thanks to everyone for all the support,” Brown wrote. “Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in [the] third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real f****** soldier.”

He later reevaluated his performance while offering more praise to Barberena.

Ok after rewatching I def didn’t hold back in 3rd rd. In my head I was lol — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

On to the next one much respect to @bryan_barberena was a lot of fun — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

Brown is now 1-3 in his recent appearances, with the victory coming via second-round knockout against Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29 this past June. The 41-year-old was looking to tie Derrick Lewis for the most career knockout wins in UFC history, entering the fight with 12.

As far as Barberena goes, he completed his most recent contract with the promotion and hopes to be re-signed. If the UFC opts not to do so, “Bam Bam” says he will likely retire from the sport.