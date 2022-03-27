UFC Columbus post-fight show: Reaction to Curtis Blaydes’ statement making KO

Curtis Blaydes changed a few narratives with his ferocious knockout of Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Columbus.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon react to Blaydes’ big win, callout, and impact it may have in the heavyweight title picture, Alexa Grasso’s first submission win over Joanne Wood in the co-main event, Kai Kara-France’s upset win over Askar Askarov, and other storylines from the UFC’s return to Ohio.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.