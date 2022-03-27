UFC 273 main card, prelims announced with Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

UFC 273’s pay-per-view main card and ESPN prelims are official for the April 9 event in Florida.

The UFC announced on Saturday the five-fight main card set for ESPN+ pay-per-view, which features a pair of title fights: Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2. Featured is the return of Khamzat Chimaev in his biggest test to date against one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns.

One change to the lineup was made official as bantamweight Aspen Ladd was booked to face one-time title challenger Raquel Pennington. As MMA Fighting previously reported, Ladd was originally scheduled to face Irene Aldana before Aldana withdrew from the event. Pennington is the No. 6-ranked bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

UFC 273 takes place at Vystar Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features 13 bouts in total. The arena has hosted several live events during the pandemic, earning favor with the promotion as it slowly re-starts its touring schedule.

Here is the full UFC 273 fight card.