UFC Columbus post-fight bonuses: Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown wins ‘Fight of the Night’

The welterweight barnburner between Bryan Barberena and Matt Brown was an easy choice for “Fight of the Night” at UFC Columbus.

Barberena and Brown brought the house down at Nationwide Arena with three rounds of gritty action. The crowd was less excited about a split call in favor of Barberena, who had the unenviable task of taking on Columbus native Brown. But each fighter took home an extra $50,000 for their efforts. Brown also got a trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The UFC announced post-fight bonus-winners after Saturday’s event on ESPN+.

Two finishers on the card also took home $50,000 each for “Performance of the Night.” Heavyweight headliner Curtis Blaydes finished Chris Daukaus with a perfectly placed punch in the second round to up his current winning streak to two fights. And prelim bantamweight Chris Guitierrez stopped Batgerel Danaa with a spinning backfist and punches for his third straight win. Gutierrez is now 6-1-1 in the promotion.