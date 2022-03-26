‘Absolute animals’: Pros react to Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown slugfest at UFC Columbus

Bryan Barberena may have made the Columbus, Ohio, crowd sad by getting the decision win over Matt Brown, but the fired up audience was certainly not silent during Saturday’s welterweight featured matchup.

After a 15-minute war between the veteran fighters, Barberena picked up a split decision win over Brown at UFC Columbus — in Brown’s hometown.

Both fighters were bloodied, battered, and incredibly exhausted when the final horn sounded, which got their fellow UFC fighters, and other pro athletes very inspired.

Check out the best reactions to the “Fight of the Night” — maybe even “Fight of the Year” — contender between Barberena and Brown, which includes responses from champions Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling, and more.

Wow!!! incredible fight from both fighters #UFCColombus — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022

Absolute animals!! That was incredible #UFCColombus — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022

I feel like I’m watching Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin all over again!! #UFCColumbus #Sinister! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 27, 2022

Damn I may have spoke too soon. That was a scrap. Two fight of the night bonuses? @danawhite — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

God bless this fight — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 27, 2022

That’s fight of the night right there #UFCColombus — Vanessa Demopoulos (@monster_demo) March 27, 2022

Matt Brown is like 80 & still beating guys up ! #UFCColumbus — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 27, 2022

Matt Brown is like 80 & still beating guys up ! #UFCColumbus — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 27, 2022

Brown vs Barberena was a great scrap! #UFCColumbus — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 27, 2022

Dam Matt brown really is immortal — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 27, 2022

Guaranteed absolute BANGER when Matt Brown is fighting! Love his style! FOTN! Great performance from both men. Round 3!!!!!!! #UFCColumbus — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) March 27, 2022

What a fucking insane fight!!! GIVE THOSE MEN A BONUS!!! Matt Brown is a legend of the sport but congrats to my welterweight doppelgänger @bryan_barberena #UFCColombus — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 27, 2022

Awesome fight Bryan Barbarena … respectfully I think you and I would make for a great matchup. — Philip Rowe (@phillyfreshmma) March 27, 2022