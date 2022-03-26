 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Absolute animals’: Pros react to Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown slugfest at UFC Columbus

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Brown v Barberena Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Bryan Barberena may have made the Columbus, Ohio, crowd sad by getting the decision win over Matt Brown, but the fired up audience was certainly not silent during Saturday’s welterweight featured matchup.

After a 15-minute war between the veteran fighters, Barberena picked up a split decision win over Brown at UFC Columbus — in Brown’s hometown.

Both fighters were bloodied, battered, and incredibly exhausted when the final horn sounded, which got their fellow UFC fighters, and other pro athletes very inspired.

Check out the best reactions to the “Fight of the Night” — maybe even “Fight of the Year” — contender between Barberena and Brown, which includes responses from champions Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling, and more.

