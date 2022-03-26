UFC Columbus in Tweets: Fighters react to Curtis Blaydes thunderous stoppage of Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes showed Columbus, Ohio, he doesn’t just need his wrestling to win a big fight with a second-round stoppage of Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus.
Blaydes caught Daukaus flush with a right hand and pounced on his downed opponent for the finish 17 seconds into the second round of the ESPN+ headliner on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Blaydes, known as a smothering wrestler, didn’t shoot one shot during the fight.
In the co-headliner, Alexa Grasso made her case for a flyweight title shot with a first-round submission of Joanne Wood.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Columbus main card.
Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus
Ngannou is a wrestling now baby! https://t.co/qZnndFpVsJ— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022
50G’s baby!!! Great performance @RazorBlaydes265 #UFCVegas49— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 27, 2022
50gs for Curty B @RazorBlaydes265— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022
Wow I said to many people sleep on Curtis standup he got great striking when he throws— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
Hit that boy with a BANGER! #UFCColumbus— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 27, 2022
Damn that was a hard hit let’s go!! #UFCColombus— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) March 27, 2022
Power #UFCColumbus— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 27, 2022
Daaaaamn them windy city Right hands shutting the game down!!!#UFCColumbus— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022
Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso
Title Shot ✅ @ufc Grasso showing off some Jiujitsu #UFCColumbus— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 27, 2022
Good job for Alexa #UFCColumbus— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 27, 2022
Great performance #UFCColombus— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) March 27, 2022
Grasso earned a title shot— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown
Wow!!! incredible fight from both fighters #UFCColombus— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022
Damn I may have spoke too soon. That was a scrap. Two fight of the night bonuses? @danawhite— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022
Cue the Al iaQuinta boo you speech— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
Come on! 50K to this guys! #UFCColumbus— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 27, 2022
200k bonus! FOTN! https://t.co/W0sPUCN2w0— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 27, 2022
What a fucking insane fight!!! GIVE THOSE MEN A BONUS!!! Matt Brown is a legend of the sport but congrats to my welterweight doppelgänger @bryan_barberena #UFCColombus— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 27, 2022
Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov
Flyweights steal the show yet again! WHAT A FIGHT. To think they wanted to cancel this division #UFCColumbus— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022
Yeeeew!! @kaikarafrance you little savage!! #UFCColumbus— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022
29-28 askar— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
I will be happy with a draw #UFCColumbus— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 27, 2022
@kaikarafrance or Moreno? Figgy's got some options— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022
Neil Magny def. Max Griffin
Close fight, but it was a great one #UFCColumbus— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 27, 2022
Great fight. I had Max Winning 1 and 2.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 27, 2022
Wonder what would’ve happened if max stayed on him in the first— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
Marc Diakiese def. Viacheslav Borshchev
Congratulations @Marc_Diakiese on your performance— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 26, 2022
Good to see you in the Win column brother !!!
His ground game is underrated, we used to train a lot together a few years ago. Congrats on the W bro— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 26, 2022
Accurate https://t.co/qBinQ2uFSJ— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 26, 2022
