UFC Columbus in Tweets: Fighters react to Curtis Blaydes thunderous stoppage of Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes showed Columbus, Ohio, he doesn’t just need his wrestling to win a big fight with a second-round stoppage of Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus.

Blaydes caught Daukaus flush with a right hand and pounced on his downed opponent for the finish 17 seconds into the second round of the ESPN+ headliner on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Blaydes, known as a smothering wrestler, didn’t shoot one shot during the fight.

In the co-headliner, Alexa Grasso made her case for a flyweight title shot with a first-round submission of Joanne Wood.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Columbus main card.

Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus

Ngannou is a wrestling now baby! https://t.co/qZnndFpVsJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022

50gs for Curty B @RazorBlaydes265 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

Wow I said to many people sleep on Curtis standup he got great striking when he throws — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Hit that boy with a BANGER! #UFCColumbus — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 27, 2022

Damn that was a hard hit let’s go!! #UFCColombus — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) March 27, 2022

Daaaaamn them windy city Right hands shutting the game down!!!#UFCColumbus — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022

Title Shot ✅ @ufc Grasso showing off some Jiujitsu #UFCColumbus — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 27, 2022

Good job for Alexa #UFCColumbus — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 27, 2022

Grasso earned a title shot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Wow!!! incredible fight from both fighters #UFCColombus — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022

Damn I may have spoke too soon. That was a scrap. Two fight of the night bonuses? @danawhite — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

Cue the Al iaQuinta boo you speech — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Come on! 50K to this guys! #UFCColumbus — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 27, 2022

What a fucking insane fight!!! GIVE THOSE MEN A BONUS!!! Matt Brown is a legend of the sport but congrats to my welterweight doppelgänger @bryan_barberena #UFCColombus — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 27, 2022

Flyweights steal the show yet again! WHAT A FIGHT. To think they wanted to cancel this division #UFCColumbus — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022

29-28 askar — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

I will be happy with a draw #UFCColumbus — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 27, 2022

@kaikarafrance or Moreno? Figgy's got some options — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022

Close fight, but it was a great one #UFCColumbus — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 27, 2022

Great fight. I had Max Winning 1 and 2. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 27, 2022

Wonder what would’ve happened if max stayed on him in the first — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Congratulations @Marc_Diakiese on your performance

Good to see you in the Win column brother !!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 26, 2022