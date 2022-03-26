 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Columbus in Tweets: Fighters react to Curtis Blaydes thunderous stoppage of Chris Daukaus

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Daukaus Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Curtis Blaydes showed Columbus, Ohio, he doesn’t just need his wrestling to win a big fight with a second-round stoppage of Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus.

Blaydes caught Daukaus flush with a right hand and pounced on his downed opponent for the finish 17 seconds into the second round of the ESPN+ headliner on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Blaydes, known as a smothering wrestler, didn’t shoot one shot during the fight.

In the co-headliner, Alexa Grasso made her case for a flyweight title shot with a first-round submission of Joanne Wood.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Columbus main card.

Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown

Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov

Neil Magny def. Max Griffin

Marc Diakiese def. Viacheslav Borshchev

