Watch Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights from UFC Columbus’ main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Columbus took place March 26 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus squared off in a key heavyweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

The no. 4️⃣ heavyweight in the world!@RazorBlaydes265 is ready to throw his name back in the title conversation! #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/wC6MMf1QLk — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 27, 2022

