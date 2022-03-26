 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Daukaus Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Watch Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights from UFC Columbus’ main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Columbus took place March 26 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus squared off in a key heavyweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Blaydes vs. Daukaus, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

