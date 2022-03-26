UFC Columbus live blog: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

This is the UFC Columbus live blog for Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus, the heavyweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at the Nationwide Arena.

This fight will feature Blaydes, the No. 5 ranked heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, against Daukaus, the No. 13 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — with both fighters entering the bout winners in five of six.

Blaydes will look to build upon a unanimous decision win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266 the past September. “Razor” went into that contest looking to bounce back from a devastating knockout loss to Derrick Lewis seven months earlier at UFC Vegas 19. Prior to that, Blaydes picked up decision wins over Justin Willis and Alexander Volkov, along with TKO stoppage wins over Junior dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Daukaus also suffered a vicious KO loss to Lewis in his most recent bout — and first headliner — at December’s UFC Vegas 45 event. The 32-year-old began his UFC tenure with four straight finishes of Abdurakhimov, Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, and Aleksei Oleinik.

Check out the UFC Columbus live blog below: