Nate Diaz publicly requests UFC release: ‘I got s*** to do’

One of the UFC’s biggest stars appears to be tired of waiting for a fight.

Nate Diaz has been quite vocal over the past several months that he wants to get back inside the octagon to compete. On Saturday, Diaz took to social media once again, this time to request his release from the promotion.

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

‍♀️ ‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been lobbying for a matchup since Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira in the lightweight championship main event of UFC 269 this past December. The two were once paired to compete at UFC 230 in November 2018 at Madison Square Garden before a hip injury scratched Poirier from the bout.

The Stockton, Calif., native has also targeted a trilogy bout with longtime rival Conor McGregor, who is still recovering from a leg injury suffered in his first-round TKO loss to Poirier at UFC 264 this past July. Diaz submitted McGregor in their first matchup at UFC 196, while McGregor was able to pick up a majority decision win five months later at UFC 202 during a memorable 2016.

After defeating Anthony Pettis in his next outing at UFC 241, which came three years after the narrow loss to McGregor, Diaz has dropped his two most recent fights to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Although the UFC has yet to respond, it seems unlikely the promotion will grant Diaz his release — mainly since the popular fighter only has one fight left on his current deal.