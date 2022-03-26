Video: ONE champ Reinier De Ridder survives grappling match with Andre Galvao, calls for rematch in MMA

Andre Galvao might challenge for a ONE Championship belt in his return to MMA.

The jiu-jitsu wizard made his promotional debut in a grappling match with two-division MMA champion Reinier De Ridder in the early portion of ONE X this Saturday in Singapore, and dominated the match.

Galvao took De Ridder’s back and got to the mount a couple of times, but couldn’t secure the finish. In the end, since points weren’t a factor, the match was ruled a draw.

The ONE middleweight and light heavyweight titleholder asked for a do-over under MMA rules for one of his belts during his post-fight interview,.

“I hang in there with him in his rules,” De Ridder said. “You think you can hang in there with me in my rules next time?”

Galvao didn’t directly respond to the challenge in his post-fight interview but said he’s joined ONE to compete in both grappling and MMA. Galvao is also expected to face Gordon Ryan in the ADCC superfight later this year.

The Brazilian hasn’t competed in MMA since getting knocked out by future UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Strikeforce back in 2010, dropping his record to 5-2. The ADCC legend went 2-1 under the Strikeforce banner with wins over Jorge Patino and Luke Stewart.

Watch the De Ridder vs. Galvao highlights below and click here for complete ONE X results.