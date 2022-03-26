UFC Columbus Results: Blaydes vs. Daukaus

MMA Fighting will have UFC Columbus results for the Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Columbus Twitter updates.
In the main event, Curtis Blaydes will square off against Chris Daukaus in a heavyweight contest. Blaydes and Daukaus have both won four of their past five fights.
Joanne Wood and Alex Grasso will clash in a flyweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Columbus results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot
Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak
