UFC Columbus Results: Blaydes vs. Daukaus

MMA Fighting will have UFC Columbus results for the Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Columbus Twitter updates.

In the main event, Curtis Blaydes will square off against Chris Daukaus in a heavyweight contest. Blaydes and Daukaus have both won four of their past five fights.

Joanne Wood and Alex Grasso will clash in a flyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Columbus results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza