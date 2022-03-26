ONE X Results: Lee vs. Fairtex

MMA Fighting has ONE X results for the Lee vs. Fairtex event Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

In the main event, ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee will square off against Stamp Fairtex.

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson will face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special mixed-rules fight in the co-main event.

Check out ONE X results below.

(Grand Finale, 8 a.m. ET, ONEFC.com)

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex - atomweight title fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson - special mixed-rules fight

Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu - flyweight title fight

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr - muay Thai bout

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian - featherweight kickboxing title fight

Watch ONE X FC Part 2 and 1 live below starting at 1 a.m. ET. Those cards are below.

Part II, 5 a.m. ET

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo - bantamweight muay Thai title fight

Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto - bantamweight kickboxing title fight

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai

Part I, 1 a.m. ET

Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong - featherweight kickboxing grand prix final

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao - submission grappling

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee - muay Thai bout

Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado

Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly - submission grappling

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda