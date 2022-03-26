ONE X Results: Lee vs. Fairtex

MMA Fighting has ONE X results for the Lee vs. Fairtex event Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.
In the main event, ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee will square off against Stamp Fairtex.
Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson will face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special mixed-rules fight in the co-main event.
Check out ONE X results below.
(Grand Finale, 8 a.m. ET, ONEFC.com)
Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex - atomweight title fight
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson - special mixed-rules fight
Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu - flyweight title fight
Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama
Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr - muay Thai bout
Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian - featherweight kickboxing title fight
Watch ONE X FC Part 2 and 1 live below starting at 1 a.m. ET. Those cards are below.
Part II, 5 a.m. ET
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo - bantamweight muay Thai title fight
Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto - bantamweight kickboxing title fight
Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga
Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan
Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai
Part I, 1 a.m. ET
Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong - featherweight kickboxing grand prix final
Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao - submission grappling
Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee - muay Thai bout
Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado
Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato
Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi
Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly - submission grappling
Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda
