Casey O’Neill vs. Jessica Eye targeted for UFC 276

Casey O’Neill has another veteran in her sights.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin and Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that O’Neill (9-0) and Jessica Eye (15-10, 1 NC) have verbally agreed to fight one another at UFC 276 on July 2, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. Contracts are yet to be signed.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

O’Neill is coming off of a split decision win over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 in February. The win improved her UFC record to 4-0 and she currently holds the No. 13 spot in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. Her other UFC victories are finishes of Antonina Shevchenko, Lara Procopio, and Shana Dobson.

Eye looks to return to action after seeing her past two bookings fall through. An illness forced her to withdraw from a bout with Andrea Lee last November and then she had to pull out of a fight with Manon Fiorot at UFC 272 due to injury. The 12-year veteran and one-time UFC title challenger is in need of a win after dropping three straight decisions.