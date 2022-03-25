There might be better knockouts this year, but few will be crazier than what Khaled Jashell Ticha Awa did in his pro MMA debut.

Awa went blow-for-blow with opponent Kevin Munje at a UAE Warriors event in Abu Dhabi on Friday, ending the fight in the second round with an absolute anvil of a right hand after a thrilling exchange of punches. The Nigerian heavyweight connected with a strike right down the middle that spun Munje around and left him instantly KO’d on the canvas.

Watch the wild finish above.

In the opening round, Awa put his grappling to good use to control the action, catching a Munje kick to score a takedown and then stuffing a Munje takedown attempt later in the frame. As the bout progressed, both fighters began to let their hands go.

It was just past the midway point of the second round when Awa dodged a spinning backfist and countered with the punch that ended the contest in emphatic fashion.

UAE Warriors 27 is currently streaming on UFC Fight Pass.