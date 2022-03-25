UFC Columbus weigh-in results: Curtis Blaydes comes in 16 pounds heavier than Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes is the biggest of the big boys heading into UFC Columbus.

On Friday, “Razor” came in at 259 pounds at the official weigh-ins for the main event of Saturday’s card that takes place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Ohio. He was 16 pounds heavier than opponent Chris Daukaus, who tipped the scales at 243 pounds.

Blaydes — No. 5 at heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — goes for his sixth win in his past seven outings, while No. 13 Daukaus looks to rebound from his first UFC loss.

Two other heavyweights scheduled to compete Saturday also successfully made weight, Ilir Latifi (239.5) and Aleksei Oleinik (246). If Oleinik is victorious against Latifi, it will mark the 60th pro victory of the veteran’s MMA career, which dates back to 1996.

All 26 fighters weighing in Friday hit the mark without issue, including co-headliners Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso, as well as flyweight contenders Askar Askarov, Kai Kara-France, Jennifer Maia, Manon Fiorot, Matheus Nicolau, and David Dvorak.

Check out UFC Columbus official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (259) vs. Chris Daukaus (243)

Joanne Wood (125) vs. Alexa Grasso (125)

Matt Brown (170.5) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Ilir Latifi (239.5) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (246)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Neil Magny (170) vs. Max Griffin (171)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

Chris Gutierrez (135) vs. Batgerel Danaa (136)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (185) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185.5)

Jennifer Maia (126) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)

Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. David Dvorak (125.5)

Luis Saldana (145) vs. Bruno Souza (144)