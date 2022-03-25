UFC Columbus weigh-in video

Making the #UFCColumbus main event official, @RazorBlaydes265 steps on the scale at 259 pounds ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/aJqIOR8KUG

At the UFC Columbus weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Columbus will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official weigh-ins when available.

The UFC Columbus official weigh-ins will be at 9 a.m. E.T.

In the main event, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight non-title bout.

Check out UFC Columbus weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (259) vs. Chris Daukaus (243)

Joanne Wood (125) vs. Alexa Grasso (125)

Matt Brown (170.5) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Ilir Latifi (239.5) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (246)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Neil Magny (170) vs. Max Griffin (171)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

Chris Gutierrez (135) vs. Batgerel Danaa (136)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (185) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185.5)

Jennifer Maia (126) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)

Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. David Dvorak (125.5)

Luis Saldana (145) vs. Bruno Souza (144)