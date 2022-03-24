Two-time champ Natan Schulte inks new PFL deal ahead of upcoming season

Two-time lightweight champion Natan Schulte has inked a new deal to remain with the PFL ahead of the tournament-based promotion’s next season in April.

Schulte’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. His next PFL opponent is not yet confirmed, though UFC vet Olivier Aubin-Mercier is without an opponent for the promotion’s April 20 event and could be paired with Schulte.

“Natan is a two-time champion, one of the only people who can have three titles this year,” Abdelaziz said. “I’m very grateful for Pete Murray and Ray Sefo, they really stepped up and I’m very happy about this.

“I’m very grateful to every promoter out there who gives opportunities to the fighters, and I’m very grateful to the PFL for this deal. I’m looking forward to PFL season. I think this is going to be the best season to come yet.”

Schulte has been a mainstay in PFL since the promotion rebranded from the remnants of World Series of Fighting. Over three seasons with the promotion, he has amassed an impressive 10-1-1 record with his only loss coming via decision against UFC veteran Marcin Held in the 2021 season. Prior to that loss, he dominated the lightweight division, taking home a pair of championships along with two of the $1 million prizes for tourney winners.

Schulte re-signing with the PFL gives the promotion another standout lightweight for the upcoming season, which will also see this past season’s champion Raush Manfio make his return alongside former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in addition to Jeremy Stephens, who joined the organization after free agency.

The April 20 season-opener features the light heavyweight division in addition to lightweights.