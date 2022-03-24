Paige VanZant set to headline first BKFC card in London on July 9

Paige VanZant has booked a date for her next bare-knuckle fight.

The former UFC star will headline the debut BKFC card in the United Kingdom with the event taking place at Alexandra Palace in London on July 9.

BKFC president Dave Feldman made the announcement on the BKFC podcast with officials also confirming the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

BKFC has also planned a card in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Aug. 6 as part of the promotion’s continued expansion into Europe. The promotion has continued to plot an ambitious course in 2022 after selling a majority share of the company to Triller back in February.

There’s no word at this time on VanZant’s opponent for the card but that news is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The fight will serve as VanZant’s third appearance in BKFC after inking a multi-fight contract with the organization back in 2020 after she exited the UFC.

It’s been a tough start to VanZant in her transition to bare-knuckle fighting after suffering two losses in a row to Britain Hart and fellow UFC veteran Rachael Ostovich. Both fights ended by decision, which VanZant has said fueled her motivation to return for a win in her next fight.

“I’m not done yet,” VanZant told The Fighter vs. The Writer on Tuesday. “I know people saw me going into it as a terrible career move and there was all the negativity and the shock of me signing with bare-knuckle boxing.

“Yeah, I did go 0-2. I need to come out there, I need to get some wins under my belt. Those losses even though losing is terrible, I just had so much fun.”

VanZant also recently signed a deal to join the roster at All-Elite Wrestling where she will also look to make her professional wrestling debut later this year.