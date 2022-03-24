Colby Covington pressed charges against Jorge Masvidal, told police his $90,000 Rolex was damaged in alleged assault

Colby Covington made a formal statement to police in Miami Beach, Fla. this week to move forward with charges against Jorge Masvidal following an alleged assault that took place on Monday night.

In police documents retrieved by MMA Fighting, authorities confirmed that the victim in the incident, who has been previously identified as Covington, went to the Miami Beach Police Criminal Investigation Division where he provided a sworn statement on the incident.

Covington told police that he was attacked by Masvidal outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in an assault that resulted in a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist. Covington also reported approximately $15,000 worth of damage to his $90,000 Rolex watch that he was wearing that night.

Covington identified Masvidal from the sound of his voice and the hair he claims he saw sticking out of his hoodie. He stated that his fellow UFC fighter was wearing a surgical mask over his face during the alleged attack.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion added that Masvidal shouted, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,” during the alleged assault, which ended after he ran back into the restaurant to call police, who then responded to the scene.

Following Covington’s statement, police attempted to make contact with Masvidal. His attorney responded and the 37-year-old fighter was instructed to surrender. Masvidal was taken into custody late Wednesday night on aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief charges before being released on $15,000 bond.

The criminal mischief charge stems from the damage done to Covington’s watch, which is considered a third-degree felony in Florida because the damage was over $1,000.

According to police, Masvidal has injuries on his right hand and knuckles, including stitches that were photographed for evidence.

If convicted of the current charges, Masvidal could face significant time behind bars, including up to a 15-year prison sentence for aggravated battery, which is considered a second-degree felony in Florida.

Formal charges are expected to be filed by prosecutors and then a court date will be assigned to Masvidal as proceedings move forward in the criminal case.

The full police report can be seen below.