Nate Diaz says he’d fight Conor McGregor’s ‘dumb ass right now,’ McGregor responds

Nate Diaz is looking for a fight, and it seems like a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor is on his mind.

Diaz took to Twitter on Wednesday night to express his interest in fighting McGregor for the third time, to react to McGregor’s recent arrest, along with his frustrations that he hasn’t been booked to fight at all.

I’ll fight Conor’s dumb asss right now — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

But he ain’t capable now or this year — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

Incapable ass — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

Been tryin to fight for 7 months @ufc

LFG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

Ps

All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together



Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

“I’ll fight Conor’s dumb ass right now,” Diaz stated. “But he ain’t capable now or this year.

“P.S., all you UFC fighters need to stop getting arrested for stupid s***. You’re acting like animals, irresponsible little kids, get your s*** together. Drive safe please and act right. F***.”

Of course, McGregor wasn’t going to let that go without a response, which he did in since deleted tweets early Thursday morning.

For the last several months, Diaz and one-time interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier had been lobbying to face each other. Both men clearly want the matchup, but the holdup seems to be on the UFC’s end since it appears Diaz only has one fight left on his current contract.

McGregor hasn’t competed since his UFC 264 loss to Poirier, where he suffered a nasty leg injury during the first-round doctor’s stoppage TKO. “The Notorious” has been vigorously rehabbing the injury in hopes for a return in 2022.

Diaz and McGregor each hold a victory during the two-fight series, which both took place in 2016. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round at UFC 196, while the former two-division champion earned a majority decision win five months later at UFC 202.