Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.

Nurmagomedov took to social media late Wednesday night to give his take on the situation, and gave quite the opinion.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children,” Nurmagomedov stated. “No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words.

“You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?

“I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

The rivalry between Masvidal and Covington has been quite public, and at times uncomfortable, leading to a main event bout at UFC 272 which was won by Covington via unanimous decision. Both fighters continued the feud following the bout, which includes Covington telling MMA Fighting this past week that he would “beat up” Masvidal again if that’s what the UFC wanted to put on the table.

Masvidal was released on a $15,000 bond early Thursday morning, according to online records. If convicted, Masvidal could face significant time behind bars — with aggravated battery considered a second-degree felony with up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Covington has yet to issue a response about the alleged incident.