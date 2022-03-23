Jorge Masvidal arrested on aggravated battery, criminal mischief charges following alleged assault on Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal has been arrested and charged in the wake of his alleged assault against Colby Covington in Miami Beach, Fla.

According to online records, Masvidal was arrested on charges of aggravated battery/great bodily harm as well as criminal mischief. He’s currently being held on $15,000 bond in Miami.

If convicted of the current charges, Masvidal could potentially face significant time behind bars with aggravated battery considered a second-degree felony with up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Criminal mischief can also result in jail time and/or fines as well.

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

Masvidal’s arrest comes in the wake of an altercation that allegedly took place outside Papi Steak Restaurant late Monday night where Covington was having dinner with The Nelk Boys, a popular podcast group that frequents UFC events.

Police responded to a call and later stated in a report that the victim, who MMA Fighting identified as Covington, told authorities that he was leaving the restaurant when the alleged assailant ran up and punched him twice. Covington suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault.

Covington identified Masvidal as his alleged attacker while saying that the veteran UFC fighter shouted “you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” during the altercation. Covington said he recognized Masvidal’s voice as well as his hair sticking out of his hoodie.

Masvidal seemed to address the altercation later that same night when he posted a video on Twitter saying “call this the show your face challenge … what’s up, I’m from Dade county. You talk that s*** you’ve got to back it up. That’s how my city rolls.”

On Wednesday, Masvidal addressed the situation while appearing in a meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission where he tabled an application he had pending for a promoter’s license in the state.

“I had a mutual combatant with another athlete, and you know, I can’t say too much on this, but if we could table [the application] for later, that would be amazing,” Masvidal said.

At the time, Masvidal hadn’t been charged with any crimes but that changed late Wednesday night when he was taken into custody and placed under arrest.