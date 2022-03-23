Conor McGregor arrested, vehicle seized on dangerous driving charges in Ireland

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested and his car seized after he was stopped for dangerous driving in Ireland on Tuesday.

According to the Irish Independent, McGregor was stopped by the Gardai in West Dublin while driving his Bentley Continental that is worth more than $187,000.

McGregor was reportedly pulled over by police then arrested and charged with several driving offenses, along with his car being impounded by authorities. He was eventually hit with a dangerous driving charge, which comes with a potential financial penalty as well as a possible six months in prison.

The former UFC two-division champion was charged and released on bail, with his vehicle being returned to him afterwards.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations,” McGregor’s representative Karen Kessler said in a statement to MMA Fighting. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

This is not the first time McGregor has gotten into hot water thanks to his driving habits in Ireland.

He previously lost his license in 2018 and faced a fine after he was reportedly driving over 154km/h in a 100km/h zone. That charge came a year after McGregor paid a fine worth approximately $440 for speeding.

McGregor is currently rehabilitating at home in Ireland after suffering a broken leg in his most recent fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The 33-year-old fighter has been hard at work on his recovery and is expected to fight again before the end of the year.