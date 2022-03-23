Jorge Masvidal delays application for promoter’s license in Nevada amid ongoing legal issues

Jorge Masvidal will have to wait to become a promoter in the state of Nevada after delaying his request for license approval on Wednesday due to his current legal situation following an altercation with Colby Covington.

Masvidal’s Gamebred Fighting Championships was on the docket for a promoter’s license during the Nevada Commission’s monthly meeting, but the UFC welterweight decided to hit the pause button on those proceedings after he was named as the suspect in a possible felony battery case.

“Since I do have an open case, I’m not supposed to talk about it, but I guess you’re referencing that,” Masvidal responded as first reported by MixedMartialArts.com. “If we could table [the application], it would be better.

“Right now, I had mutual [combat] with another athlete and I can’t say too much on that, but if we could table it for later, that would be amazing.”

On Tuesday, Masvidal was named as a suspect for a potential felony battery charge after he allegedly assaulted Colby Covington outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla.

According to the police report, Masvidal allegedly struck Covington two times and broke one of his teeth during the altercation before fleeing the scene.

Covington told police that Masvidal shouted “you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” when coming after him before the former UFC interim welterweight champion ran back into the restaurant to call police.

During the conversation with the commission, Masvidal confirmed that he has not actually been hit with any charges related to the incident with Covington nor has he been arrested.

“To my knowledge, I have not been charged,” Masvidal said. “I do have lawyers on the case, and they’re talking back and forth.”

Police are still investigating the incident and authorities have made no further comment on the situation.

As for Masvidal, he can re-apply for the promoter’s license at a later date at which time he’ll be granted another hearing to speak with the commission as he seeks approval.

Masvidal launched Gamebred Fighting Championships in 2021 with the promotion’s first event held in Mississippi. Unfortunately now Masvidal will have to wait to expand his promotion’s reach while sorting out the legal ramifications from his altercation with Covington.