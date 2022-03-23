Michael Page now set to face Logan Storley for interim welterweight title at Bellator 281

Yaroslav Amosov won’t be defending his Bellator welterweight title on May 13 after all, the company announced Wednesday.
With the undefeated 170-pound powerhouse staying in Ukraine and helping defend his home country from the Russian invasion, the MMA promotion has decided to pair his original opponent, Michael Page, against Logan Storley for the interim strap at Bellator 281 in London.
“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” Bellator president Scott Coker stated in a release. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage.”
Page (20-1) earned a shot at the belt after winning six in a row since 2019, avenging his sole defeat with a split decision over Douglas Lima this past October. Storley (13-1), whose only MMA loss came in a split decision against Amosov in 2020, recently beat Neiman Gracie.
Check the updated Bellator 281 lineup below.
Main card
Michael Page vs. Logan Storley
Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson
Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards
Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe
Paul Daley vs. Andrey Koreshkov
Prelims
Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong
Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford
Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger
Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou
Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde
Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz
Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski
Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. David Trallero
Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green
