Michael Page now set to face Logan Storley for interim welterweight title at Bellator 281

Yaroslav Amosov won’t be defending his Bellator welterweight title on May 13 after all, the company announced Wednesday.

With the undefeated 170-pound powerhouse staying in Ukraine and helping defend his home country from the Russian invasion, the MMA promotion has decided to pair his original opponent, Michael Page, against Logan Storley for the interim strap at Bellator 281 in London.

“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” Bellator president Scott Coker stated in a release. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage.”

Page (20-1) earned a shot at the belt after winning six in a row since 2019, avenging his sole defeat with a split decision over Douglas Lima this past October. Storley (13-1), whose only MMA loss came in a split decision against Amosov in 2020, recently beat Neiman Gracie.

Check the updated Bellator 281 lineup below.

Main card

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Paul Daley vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Prelims

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski

Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. David Trallero

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green