Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira added to May 21 UFC event

A welterweight showdown between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira is agreed for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on May 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following a report from The Underground.

The UFC has yet to reveal the location for the card, which features former champion Holly Holm taking on Ketlen Vieira in the main event.

Ponzinibbio (28-5) is looking to rebound from a split decision loss to Geoff Neal this past December, dropping his recent record to 1-2 after an impressive seven-fight winning streak.

The Argentine talent has beaten the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Neil Magny, Mike Perry and Sean Strickland throughout his UFC career.

Pereira (27-11) is on a roll after getting together the second-longest winning streak of his MMA career, capped by a decision over short-notice replacement Andre Fialho in January. Pereira also holds victories over fan favorite Niko Price and Khaos Williams inside the octagon.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.